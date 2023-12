3 Struggling Stocks That Could Rise More Than 50%, According to Wall Street. But Should You Listen?

Analysts' price targets can give you a good gauge of where a stock might be headed in the months ahead -- but that's not always the case. In some situations, a stock that's in free fall can decline faster than analysts can downgrade it. The result is a price target that looks high, with the stock looking as though it has plenty of upside. That, however, can sometimes be a dangerous assumption for investors to make.Three stocks that have been struggling this year and that analysts think have more than 50% upside right now are Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG), Medical Properties Trust (NYSE: MPW), and Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ: WBD). Here's a closer look at whether these are indeed good stocks to buy, or if investors should brace for more downgrades.Plug Power is a green energy stock with a consensus analyst price target of nearly $10. For it to get to that level, shares of the hydrogen cell company would have to nearly triple in value. But that upside has more to do with the stock's rapid fall this year, as Plug Power's valuation has plunged 72% since January.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel