|
12.11.2022 15:48:00
3 Super-Cheap Cryptos With Explosive Potential
It might be too late to capture some of the remarkable upside potential of Ethereum, which is still up more than 41,000% since its launch in 2015. But it's not too late to capture some of the explosive potential of smaller, super-cheap cryptos that are directly leveraged to the future success of Ethereum.These cryptos are known as Layer 2 scaling solutions because they sit on top of the main Ethereum base layer and help to make it more scalable. That means cheaper transaction fees, faster processing times, and less network congestion. The best-known Layer 2 is Polygon (CRYPTO: MATIC), but there are two others -- Optimism (CRYPTO: OP) and ImmutableX (CRYPTO: IMX) -- that may also have true breakout potential in the wake of The Merge. Let's take a closer look at these to see if any of them might be a good fit for your portfolio.Polygon has emerged as the most popular, best-known Layer 2 scaling solution for Ethereum. Polygon has partnered with some of the biggest brands and companies in the world on new non-fungible token (NFT) projects. A great example is Instagram, owned by Meta Platforms, which chose Polygon for its new NFT platform. Thanks to Polygon, Instagram users will be able to mint, showcase, and sell their NFTs. Polygon has also partnered with Starbucks on an NFT-powered brand loyalty program and with JPMorgan Chase on a new trading project.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu With Incmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu With Incmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUS-Börsen beenden Handel mit Gewinnen -- ATX und DAX gehen höher ins Wochenende -- Asiens Börsen schließen weit im Plus
Der heimische und der deutsche Aktienmarkt zeigten sich zum Wochenausklang erneut stärker. Die US-Börsen präsentierten sich fester. Die Börsen in Fernost zündeten am Freitag ein Kursfeuerwerk.