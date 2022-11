3 Super-Cheap Cryptos With Explosive Potential

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

It might be too late to capture some of the remarkable upside potential of Ethereum, which is still up more than 41,000% since its launch in 2015. But it's not too late to capture some of the explosive potential of smaller, super-cheap cryptos that are directly leveraged to the future success of Ethereum.These cryptos are known as Layer 2 scaling solutions because they sit on top of the main Ethereum base layer and help to make it more scalable. That means cheaper transaction fees, faster processing times, and less network congestion. The best-known Layer 2 is Polygon (CRYPTO: MATIC), but there are two others -- Optimism (CRYPTO: OP) and ImmutableX (CRYPTO: IMX) -- that may also have true breakout potential in the wake of The Merge. Let's take a closer look at these to see if any of them might be a good fit for your portfolio.Polygon has emerged as the most popular, best-known Layer 2 scaling solution for Ethereum. Polygon has partnered with some of the biggest brands and companies in the world on new non-fungible token (NFT) projects. A great example is Instagram, owned by Meta Platforms, which chose Polygon for its new NFT platform. Thanks to Polygon, Instagram users will be able to mint, showcase, and sell their NFTs. Polygon has also partnered with Starbucks on an NFT-powered brand loyalty program and with JPMorgan Chase on a new trading project.Continue reading