3 Super-Low-Risk Dividend Stocks With Above-Average Yields You Can Hold Forever

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Companies with higher-yielding dividends can be at higher risk. In many cases, the higher yield is an investor's reward for taking on more risk that the payout could get cut if market conditions deteriorate.However, that's not always the case. Some higher-yielding dividend stocks are super-low risk. Chevron (NYSE: CVX), Cisco Systems (NASDAQ: CSCO), and Procter & Gamble (NYSE: PG) are incredibly safe dividend stocks. They offer above-average payouts backed by some of the strongest balance sheets in the world. Thus, investors can hold them with confidence for a potential lifetime of dividend income.Oil giant Chevron currently offers a 3.9% dividend yield. That's more than double the 1.7% dividend yield of the S&P 500.Continue reading