3 Super Safe Dividend Stocks Yielding 4%+ to Buy Right Now

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Higher dividend yields often imply that the underlying company paying the dividend has a higher risk profile. However, that's not always the case. Some companies offer high-yielding dividends on an extremely safe footing. That's especially true of many real estate investment trusts (REITs) where the average dividend yield is over 4% compared to 1.6% for the S&P 500.Three higher-yielding REITs that stand out for their safety are Equity Residential (NYSE: EQR), Public Storage (NYSE: PSA), and Realty Income (NYSE: O). That quality makes them great passive income investments for risk-wary investors.Equity Residential is one of the country's largest apartment landlords. It holds 308 properties with nearly 80,000 apartment units across several major cities along the coasts and in the Sun Belt -- a large-scale, diversified portfolio that helps reduce risk.Continue reading