3 Super Stocks Trading Near All-Time Highs That You Can Still Buy

There's always a reason why stocks trade near their all-time highs, usually because they are firing on all cylinders. That's certainly the case with Comfort Systems (NYSE: FIX), Watsco (NYSE: WSO), and nVent Electric (NYSE: NVT). All three have excellent tailwinds behind them, making them attractive stocks for investors who like to buy high and sell higher.You can always find pockets of growth in an economy, even in the slowing one we have now. One such pocket is shown in the remarkable chart below. According to the Department of the Treasury, the spending boom is "principally driven by construction for computer, electronic, and electrical manufacturing," partly encouraged by the CHIPS Act. Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel