NOW Aktie
WKN DE: A113R6 / ISIN: US67011P1003
|
27.12.2025 12:30:00
3 Superb High-Yield Dividend Stocks With Yields North of 5% That Make for No-Brainer Buys Right Now
Putting cash into high-yield dividend stocks can provide long-term investors with a consistent income stream from companies with a history of sustainable dividend payments and strong financial health. Reinvesting those dividends over decades can significantly enhance your total returns through the power of compounding too.Dividend-paying companies are often large, mature, and financially stable, so their stock prices can be less volatile than growth stocks and offer some downside protection during market downturns. A company that consistently pays and increases its dividends is a strong indicator of its robust cash flow and sound management.That said, an unusually high yield can be a red flag and be a function of a declining stock price due to underlying company problems, so it's important to not get caught in yield traps and focus on quality underlying business. Here are three superb and high-yielding dividend stocks with yields north of 5% that look like no-brainer buys right now.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
