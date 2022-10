3 Supercharged Growth Stocks Down 56% to 94% You'll Regret Not Buying on the Dip

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

The Nasdaq -100 technology index has declined by 31% in 2022, and that's even after spending the last two weeks staging a spirited recovery. While it has been a painful time for many investors with tech-focused stock portfolios, the silver lining is that this environment presents several opportunities to buy stock in quality companies at a discount.A panel of Motley Fool contributors has identified three stocks that have suffered heavy losses since hitting their all-time highs last year, but that also hold significant long-term potential. They are Lemonade (NYSE: LMND), Adyen (OTC: ADYE.Y), and Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST). Here's why investors might want to consider building positions in each of them. Anthony Di Pizio (Lemonade): The insurance industry is dominated by large, entrenched companies that take a conservative approach toward innovation. In today's world where consumers are increasingly accustomed to immediate transactions, making claims with traditional insurance providers can be a source of frustration given the lengthy period of time it can take to receive a payout.Continue reading