17.02.2022 11:06:00
3 Supercharged Growth Stocks With 126% to 248% Upside, According to Wall Street
Whether you realize it or not, stock market corrections, and even crashes, are an inevitable part of the investing cycle. Over the past six-plus weeks, the broader market has undergone its steepest decline since the initial wave of the coronavirus pandemic in March 2020.But when volatility picks up, opportunity knocks for long-term investors. Every single crash or correction throughout history has eventually been erased by a bull-market rally. This means great businesses may be trading at a discount right now.According to a select group of analysts and investment banks, the latest correction could yield massive upside for a trio of supercharged growth stocks. If Wall Street's high-water price targets come to fruition, these fast-paced companies could rocket higher by 126% to as much as 248% over the next 12 months.Continue reading
