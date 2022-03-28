|
28.03.2022 11:51:00
3 Surefire Growth Stocks to Buy on the Dip
Investing in the stock market can lead to financial freedom -- but getting from Point A to B is often a bumpy ride.Over the past couple of months, all three major U.S. stock market indexes have undergone their largest corrections in two years. The benchmark S&P 500 and iconic Dow Jones Industrial Average both entered correction territory with declines in excess of 10%. Meanwhile, the tech-focused Nasdaq Composite dropped as much as 22% below its November all-time closing high, firmly placing it in a bear market.While the velocity of downside moves in the broad-market indexes can be scary, history has shown countless times that you're smart to buy into these dips. That's because every single bear market and correction throughout history has eventually been erased by a bull market rally. Buying great companies at a discount and allowing your investment thesis to play out over long periods of time is a moneymaking strategy.Continue reading
