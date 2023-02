3 Surefire Growth Stocks You Can Buy Right Now

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

A last-minute three-pointer at the buzzer that you have no doubt will go in the basket. A job interview where you were at the top of your game. A stock with tremendous growth prospects. Some things you just know will be successful.With this in mind, we asked three Motley Fool contributors to identify surefire growth stocks you can buy right now . Here's why they chose Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ: AXSM), Eli Lilly (NYSE: LLY), and Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: VRTX). Keith Speights (Axsome Therapeutics): It usually takes only one big product to be a game changer for a small biotech stock. Axsome could have five.Continue reading