3 Surprise AI Stocks Headed for a $1 Trillion Market Cap

Artificial intelligence (AI) is a transformational technology. Because of AI , some established businesses will develop additional sources of revenue, and others will struggle to find a place in the new business and tech environment.Still, other companies, often not thought of as AI stocks, could experience rapid growth and possibly emerge out of nowhere to grow to a market cap of $1 trillion and beyond. Although it's difficult to accurately predict which growth stocks will achieve such a milestone, three Motley Fool contributors have ideas on which of these less obvious AI stocks can grow their market cap beyond $1 trillion.Jake Lerch (Oracle): My pick is Oracle (NYSE: ORCL), thanks to its resurgent cloud business that's being fueled by skyrocketing demand for artificial intelligence data servers.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel