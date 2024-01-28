28.01.2024 11:03:00

3 Surprising Facts You Didn't Know About Coca-Cola

Besides Berkshire Hathaway, maybe no other brand is associated with Warren Buffett more than Coca-Cola (NYSE: KO). In this video, Motley Fool contributor Jason Hall shares three facts about Coca-Cola that may be surprising. The last one is a bit of a shocker and is definitely the most important for investors.*Stock prices used were from the afternoon of Jan. 24, 2023. The video was published on Jan. 27, 2023.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Coca-Cola Co.mehr Nachrichten