3 Sweet Dividend Stocks to Buy for a Satisfying Passive Income Stream

The U.S. has a sweet tooth. Americans consume 34 teaspoons of sugar each day, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture. That adds up to more than 100 pounds every year. That much sugar consumption isn't healthy. However, this sugar addiction is great for the bottom lines of companies focused on making sugary drinks, desserts, and snacks. They generate billions of dollars in profits each year. Many pay a large portion of their earnings to investors via dividend income. Because of that, sugar stocks can be a great way to generate passive income. Coca-Cola (NYSE: KO), Hershey (NYSE: HSY), and Mondelez (NASDAQ: MDLZ) offer sweet dividends that can help satisfy any investor's desire for passive income.