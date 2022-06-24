|
24.06.2022 12:45:00
3 Tech Stocks at the Top of Our Watchlists
The S&P 500 is in a bear market -- down 22% from its all-time high. But the sell-off has been far worse for the tech, consumer discretionary, and communications sectors, as well as the Nasdaq Composite, which is down 31% from its all-time high. Many individual tech stocks are down far worse from their all-time highs. The averages have been buoyed by larger companies like Apple, Alphabet, and Microsoft, which, all things considered, are down relatively little.Investors looking for well-rounded tech stocks have come to the right place. Adobe (NASDAQ: ADBE), Cognex (NASDAQ: CGNX), and Amyris (NASDAQ: AMRS) stand out as good buys now. Here's why.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!