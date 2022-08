3 Tech Stocks Down 50% or More to Buy Now

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

The 2022 bear market continues to wreak havoc on high-growth stocks. With the Federal Reserve poised to continue hiking interest rates in an attempt to get inflation back under control, many stocks remain under pressure -- especially those that either don't yet turn a profit, or generate minimal profit as they spend heavily to promote expansion. Many of these stocks are down well over 50% from all-time highs.That doesn't mean they should be forgotten, though. While market optimism had gotten out of hand in 2021, there are plenty of smaller up-and-coming businesses now trading for serious discounts to their long-term potential. These three Fool.com contributors think Marqeta (NASDAQ: MQ), Magnite (NASDAQ: MGNI), and Doximity (NYSE: DOCS) are such companies. Billy Duberstein (Marqeta): Fintech card-issuing platform Marqeta sold off hard immediately after its recent second-quarter earnings report. But for those with a long-term perspective, that could be a huge opportunity.Continue reading