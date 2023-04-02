|
3 Tech Stocks I Love Right Now
The technology industry has begun a period of incredible change as artificial intelligence takes the world by storm. Some companies will face disruption; others will be helped by AI. But at the end of the day, the big companies will likely continue to be big. Travis Hoium highlights why Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL), Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL), and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE: TSM) will continue to be powerhouses in the future. *Stock prices used were end-of-day prices of March 29, 2023. The video was published on April 2, 2023.Continue reading
