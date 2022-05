3 Tech Stocks Investors Should Be Glad to Own, Especially During This Market Plunge

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Few would argue that right now is probably one of the more painful times to be a long-term investor. This includes analysts themselves, who hold significant positions in many of the growth drivers of tomorrow and have felt the pain as many of these growth tech stocks have cratered.But despite the recent disappointments, some tech stocks have retained their support among these investors. Three Fool.com contributors remain optimistic about Atlassian (NASDAQ: TEAM), MercadoLibre (NASDAQ: MELI), and Qualcomm (NASDAQ: QCOM), given their growth rates and potential to reshape their respective industries.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading