NVIDIA Aktie

NVIDIA für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 918422 / ISIN: US67066G1040

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01.04.2026 03:00:00

3 Tech Stocks That Are Growing Revenue Faster Than Nvidia

Nvidia has become the most notable stock success story in the current artificial intelligence (AI) boom. Last year, the company had reported several quarters of triple-digit revenue growth, a notable accomplishment for a company with a $4 trillion market cap.Even in the current quarter, revenue grew by an astounding 73% from a year ago. This feat is difficult to match even for much smaller companies that can grow revenue at a higher percentage rate more easily.Still, a few tech stocks have revenue growth rates that surpass Nvidia's. Knowing that, investors might want to pay more attention to the following companies.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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