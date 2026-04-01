NVIDIA Aktie
WKN: 918422 / ISIN: US67066G1040
|
01.04.2026 03:00:00
3 Tech Stocks That Are Growing Revenue Faster Than Nvidia
Nvidia has become the most notable stock success story in the current artificial intelligence (AI) boom. Last year, the company had reported several quarters of triple-digit revenue growth, a notable accomplishment for a company with a $4 trillion market cap.Even in the current quarter, revenue grew by an astounding 73% from a year ago. This feat is difficult to match even for much smaller companies that can grow revenue at a higher percentage rate more easily.Still, a few tech stocks have revenue growth rates that surpass Nvidia's. Knowing that, investors might want to pay more attention to the following companies.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu NVIDIA Corp.
|
31.03.26
|Starker Wochentag in New York: NASDAQ Composite zündet schlussendlich Kursrakete (finanzen.at)
|
31.03.26
|NASDAQ 100 aktuell: NASDAQ 100 zum Ende des Dienstagshandels mit sattem Kursplus (finanzen.at)
|
31.03.26
|Optimismus in New York: S&P 500 zum Handelsende mit positivem Vorzeichen (finanzen.at)
|
31.03.26
|Aufschläge in New York: Dow Jones beendet den Dienstagshandel im Plus (finanzen.at)
|
31.03.26
|Optimismus in New York: Dow Jones am Dienstagnachmittag in der Gewinnzone (finanzen.at)
|
31.03.26
|Börse New York: NASDAQ 100 mit positivem Vorzeichen (finanzen.at)
|
31.03.26
|Gute Stimmung in New York: S&P 500 am Nachmittag auf grünem Terrain (finanzen.at)
|
31.03.26
|NASDAQ-Handel: So performt der NASDAQ Composite am Nachmittag (finanzen.at)