|
19.03.2023 13:00:00
3 Tech Stocks That Can Weather a Recession and Thrive on the Other Side
Well over a year of a brutal bear market has investors feeling leery -- especially tech stock investors. The U.S. Federal Reserve's aggressive interest rate hikes, compounded by growing fears of a recession, have many sitting on the sidelines rather than putting money to work while stocks are depressed. Being cautious isn't a bad thing in this environment, though. Indeed, buying beaten-up stocks indiscriminately can lead to disaster, given that many companies have been exposed as being less than ready for hardship. However, three Fool.com contributors think Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN), The Trade Desk (NASDAQ: TTD), and Twilio (NYSE: TWLO) are built to survive a recession and thrive on the other side of it. Here's why. Billy Duberstein (Amazon): Sure, Amazon is one of the largest and most well-known stocks in the world, but in this investor's eyes, it's still somewhat misunderstood.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!