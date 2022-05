3 Tech Stocks That Could Help Set You Up for Life

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

The tech sector lost its luster this year as rising interest rates sparked a rotation toward more conservative investments. However, shunning all tech stocks is generally a bad idea, since many of those beaten-down names could rebound to fresh highs after the macroeconomic outlook improves.Instead of blindly selling all of your tech stocks, you should simply stick with well-run blue-chip companies, which generate stable growth and plenty of cash while trading at reasonable valuations. These three evergreen plays fit the bill: Accenture (NYSE: ACN), Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE: TSM) (also known as TSMC), and Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL), the parent company of Google. Let's find out a bit more about each and how they can set you up for life.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading