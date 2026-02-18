|
18.02.2026 04:05:00
3 Tech Stocks That Could Help Set You Up for Life
New technology is the driving force behind most of the disruptive upstarts that go on to change the world. That makes tech stocks a surefire part of a growth portfolio, but it also makes them riskier than other stocks; while some of these exciting stocks have become the Nvidias and Amazons of today, others have faded into a distant memory.It's not always easy to spot which tech stocks will survive and succeed. That's why I am going to recommend three kinds of tech stocks: Taiwan Semiconductor (NYSE: TSM) is established and reliable but still has robust opportunities, Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) is a tech leader with a wide moat, and Sandisk (NASDAQ: SNDK) plays the up-and-coming growth disruptor role. Each of them could be an excellent addition to a portfolio that could set you up for life.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX schließt fester -- DAX schlussendlich im Plus -- Nikkei legt letztlich zu - Chinas Börsen ruhen
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt verbuchten Gewinne zur Wochenmitte. Die Wall Street zeigt sich von ihrer positiven Seite. Der japanische Aktienmarkt zog zur Wochenmitte an.