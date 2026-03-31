The Market Aktie
WKN DE: A3E16Q / ISIN: AU0000306037
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31.03.2026 16:45:00
3 Tech Stocks the Market Sold Off for the Wrong Reasons This Past Month
There are several top tech stocks down over the past month for the wrong reasons, and now could be a great time to scoop up shares. Let's look at three top artificial intelligence (AI) stocks to buy now, while their shares are down.Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) shares are down about 7.5% over the past month as of this writing, as its strong earnings report at the end of February wasn't enough to allay longer-term growth concerns. However, the company is hitting on all cylinders at the moment, and spending on AI infrastructure is booming. The five largest hyperscalers alone are looking to spend around $700 billion in data center capital expenditures (capex) this year alone, which is more than the gross domestic product (GDP) of all but around two dozen countries. While there is a fear that hyperscaler spending will soon peak, these companies have consistently said they are getting strong returns on these investments, and in what most certainly can be characterized as a race, it is hard to see them slowing down.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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