3 Tech Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist in April

Even as the S&P 500 notched a new all-time high within the past few weeks, there are still many stocks that look like attractive buys. In the tech world, artificial intelligence (AI) is dominant right now. If a stock has "AI" attached to its product or name, then it's likely doing quite well. But that leaves other stocks that have been left behind simply because AI isn't their primary product, or they aren't making as big a deal about it as others.That gives investors strong buying opportunities as the stocks don't have a premium price tag. With that in mind, I think there are three great tech stocks that investors should be loading up on before April is over.Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) has made a significant number of investments in the AI realm. While that's a fair point, many investors are overlooking that Alphabet is still primarily an advertising business. In the fourth quarter, advertising revenue comprised 76% of Alphabet's total, making it by far the major part of its business. Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel