3 Tech Stocks to Buy Instead of Nvidia

With the attention artificial intelligence (AI) is getting, it's easy to focus on Nvidia as a top tech stock. It's a great pick and has performed incredibly well, but there are other stocks that look more attractive right now.Three that I have my eye on are Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE: TSM), Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META), and Procore Technologies (NYSE: PCOR). I think they all offer a great compromise between growth and value, and are far better buys than Nvidia today.Taiwan Semiconductor, or TSMC for short, is the largest contract chip manufacturer in the world. It takes designs from giants like Nvidia and Apple and produces them, making it a winner regardless of which company is ahead in the AI race.