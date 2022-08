3 Tech Stocks With More Potential Than Any Cryptocurrency

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

History shows that stocks perform better than any other asset class over time. While gold, oil, and housing may beat the market for short periods, over the past century equities handily trump all else.That holds true with cryptocurrencies as well, which had stocks eating their dust the past few years with phenomenal gains as everyone began buying in. But in 2022, despite the S&P 500's drop of more than 13% year-to-date, the Crypto 10 index of the top 10 cryptocurrencies is down over 57% so far this year. That just reinforces the notion that stocks remain your best bet over the long haul. Because technology stocks were the engine driving the market higher during their nearly 15-year bull run, that sector's collapse this year puts previously out-of-reach high flyers well within the grasp of investors today. The following three tech stocks hold far more potential today than any of the largest cryptocurrencies.Continue reading