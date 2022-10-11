3 Tech Stocks With More Potential Than Any Cryptocurrency

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

While companies' share prices fluctuate according to the financial performance of the business, cryptocurrencies have no underlying assets. As a result, the value of cryptocurrencies often rises and falls based on investors' speculation. In 2022 alone, the S&P Cryptocurrency Top 10 Equal Weight Index has tumbled 70.5% since January. The crypto market's value has plummeted as the war in Ukraine and rises in inflation and interest rates have bled into the already volatile industry. Moreover, in June, major U.S. cryptocurrency lending company Celsius Network froze withdrawals and transfers because of "extreme" conditions, which sent the crypto market's value falling below $1 trillion. Investing in cryptocurrencies is tricky, as there are not many concrete reasons for their fluctuation in value. Consequently, investing in a company with a history of innovation and well-performing products is a more reliable way to let your money work for you. Here are three tech stocks with more potential than any cryptocurrency.