3 Tech Stocks With More Potential Than Any Cryptocurrency

Cryptocurrency attracts many users, with its non-reliance on any central authority such as a government or bank. However, that also increases its volatility and leaves many cryptocurrencies open to potential manipulation. This volatility can be seen in the recent performance of the most widely used crypto, Bitcoin. The currency has seen a high of $41,500 and a low of $15,800 over the last 12 months alone and remains down 25% for the year. Alternatively, tech stock growth primarily relies on a company's financial health and ability to expand earnings over several years. As a result, many tech companies offer consistent and reliable gains over the long term, with the industry's focus on innovation offering more room for growth than the crypto market. Continue reading