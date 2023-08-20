|
20.08.2023 13:55:00
3 Tech Stocks With More Potential Than Any Cryptocurrency
It wasn't too long ago that cryptocurrencies were one of the hottest investments, with the media filled with stories of people getting rich seemingly overnight. However, excitement in the industry has cooled considerably. Investors have become wary of its volatility, with prices too often reactive to the whims of what certain tech moguls post on social media and other difficult-to-track factors.The price of the most popular cryptocurrency, Bitcoin, reflects this apprehension. Bitcoin hit an all-time high in November 2021, exceeding a value of $65,000 per coin. However, its price has since lost more than half that value and sits at about $26,500. The cryptocurrency has fallen about 10% in value in just the last five days alone, with the decline not out of the norm based on its 2023 performance. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!