3 Tech Stocks With More Potential Than Any Cryptocurrency

Most cryptocurrencies crashed over the past two years as inflation, rising interest rates, and macro headwinds drove investors toward more conservative investments. The failures of several high-profile crypto tokens and exchanges, along with intensifying regulatory headwinds, exacerbated that pain and brought on a new crypto winter.The crypto market might eventually stabilize, but investors could be better off sticking with reliable, high-growth tech stocks in this wobbly market. I believe these three stocks -- Pinduoduo (NASDAQ: PDD), Polestar (NASDAQ: PSNY), and The Trade Desk (NASDAQ: TTD) -- should outperform most cryptocurrencies for the foreseeable future.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel