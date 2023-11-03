|
03.11.2023 11:30:00
3 Tech Stocks With More Potential Than Any Cryptocurrency
Investors are still contending with a volatile market environment, but that doesn't mean great companies have simply faded into the background. Share prices do matter over the long term, but short-term fluctuations shouldn't drive you to buy or sell stocks. Even two years of volatility can be considered short-term when you're investing in stocks for five years or longer. While many investors are still looking at cryptocurrency in the hope of building supercharged returns, there are companies with actual businesses behind them that could generate steadier growth with time. Here are three to consider if you're looking to add cash to stocks this month. Airbnb (NASDAQ: ABNB) shares are up about 40% this year as a series of excellent financial reports bolstered by incredible cash and profits attracted even hesitant investors in a volatile market. And despite how well the stock has done this year, Wall Street analysts are still giving it a 12-month median upside potential of about 21%. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
