3 Tech Stocks With More Potential Than Any Cryptocurrency

Cryptocurrencies have surged over the past decade, with the prices of Bitcoin and Ethereum, the two most successful digital currencies, soaring 67,000% and 13,000%, respectively. However, investors have cooled on crypto in recent years, discouraged by its tendency to rise or fall in the blink of an eye.The biggest advantage of cryptocurrency is its decentralized nature, making it far easier to exchange and trade between countries than traditional currencies. However, this is also why it has become one of the most volatile investments. With no governing authority, it can be difficult to pinpoint the reason for price fluctuation, making it too akin to gambling. So, despite their meteoric rises, Bitcoin and Ethereum have actually fallen 42% and 57%, respectively, since 2021. As a result, it might be a good idea to seek more-reliable investments, such as tech stocks. Wall Street has a long history of rewarding innovative companies with significant and consistent gains over the long term. With high-growth industries like artificial intelligence (AI) and virtual/augmented reality (VR/AR) on the rise, now could be an ideal time to invest.