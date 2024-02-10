|
10.02.2024 12:07:00
3 Tech Stocks With More Potential Than Any Cryptocurrency
Stocks have kept investors on a roller-coaster over the last few years, but great businesses with long-term growth potential haven't gone anywhere. Meanwhile, 2024 is already off to a strong start with the S&P 500 hitting multiple new all-time highs, perhaps a sign that investor sentiment is turning more positive after a few years of everyone holding their breath waiting for a recession to hit.No one can precisely predict the ebbs and flows of the stock market, and if global economic conditions continue to prove bumpy, that will inevitably affect companies across a range of sectors. However, the stock market has a wonderful habit of consistently throwing off bearish periods and rising higher than before with the passage of time.So, if you stay invested in great businesses through both the ups and downs of the market, you will experience those rocky days, but you can also benefit from the best days in the market too. And, while cryptocurrency might be a viable investment for some, you don't need to bet on high-risk assets to build enviable returns.
