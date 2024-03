3 Tech Stocks With More Potential Than Any Cryptocurrency

Many of the market's top cryptocurrencies surged over the past 12 months. Bitcoin's (CRYPTO: BTC) price rose more than 180% as the first spot price exchange-traded funds (ETFs) were approved and investors looked toward the next "halving" which will cut the rewards for Bitcoin mining in half this April. Ethereum's (CRYPTO: ETH) price has also jumped nearly 130% as the Ethereum Network's big Dencun upgrade and hopes for fresh ETF approvals brought back the bulls.Expectations for stable or lower interest rates also drove more investors back toward cryptocurrencies. That shift might herald the end of the "crypto winter" that started in 2022, but cryptocurrencies are still riskier than most tech stocks -- since they're only trading on supply and demand instead of the growth of an underlying business.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel