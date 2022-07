3 Things About Airbnb Stock That Smart Investors Know

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Despite a 45% drop in its stock price year to date, Airbnb (NASDAQ: ABNB) has been thriving. The online lodging marketplace has a growing foothold in the travel market, seeing 102 million nights and experiences booked on its platform in first-quarter 2022 alone. As investors dig deeper, Airbnb looks even more appealing. There are wide-reaching concerns about many stocks in the travel industry, but Airbnb looks like it could withstand some of these worries. With travel demand rising over the long and the short term, here's why Airbnb could prevail and perform better than its peers in the space.