3 Things About Airbnb That Smart Investors Know

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

The stock of Airbnb (NASDAQ: ABNB) is back in Wall Street's good graces. The travel and vacation platform is trouncing the market so far in 2023 despite worries about a potential recession.There's no sign yet of a downturn hurting Airbnb's business. But that's not the main reason investors are bullish about it today. Let's look at a few lesser-known factors that imply solid returns ahead.Airbnb's 31% sales spike in the most recent quarter was impressive and kept the company firmly in growth mode. But there are shifts occurring within that growth figure that suggest encouraging momentum.Continue reading