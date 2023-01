3 Things About Alphabet That Smart Investors Know

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

The third-largest U.S. company by market cap, Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) has been a disappointing investment recently. Since peaking in late 2021, the stock has marched straight down and is now nearly 40% off its all-time high. While some investors may be worried about the current state of its business, I think three key facts must be considered to truly understand why Alphabet is still a fantastic investment moving forward.One of the primary metrics that has investors concerned is Alphabet's falling operating margin. In the third quarter, it was 25% -- down from 32% last year. The primary culprit here was Alphabet's massive hiring spree. It brought on more than 35,000 workers in one year -- a 25% increase. Continue reading