27.04.2023 20:11:36
3 Things About Alphabet That Smart Investors Know
Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ: GOOG) recently reported its 2023 first quarter (ended March 31) financial results. Revenue of $69.8 billion and diluted earnings per share of $1.17 exceeded what Wall Street analysts expected, exciting investors and pushing shares up 4% immediately following the positive news. In 2023, the stock price is up 17% but is still down 31% from its all-time high. The headline numbers are certainly important, as they can have an immediate impact on the stock. But there's so much more information that goes into gaining a better understanding of this dominant tech company. With that being said, here are three important things the smartest investors know about Alphabet right now. Alphabet's top-line figure rose just 2.6% compared to the first quarter of 2022, which continues a meaningful growth slowdown. In fact, this was the third consecutive quarter that revenue increased by single digits, a far cry from the greater-than-20% gains the business posted throughout 2021. It's also worth pointing out that YouTube, an otherwise dominant video-entertainment platform, posted ad sales of $6.7 billion last quarter, representing a year-over-year decline of 2.6%. Continue reading
