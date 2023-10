3 Things About Alphabet That Smart Investors Know

I'm sure most people are familiar with Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ: GOOG) in some capacity, as the dominant company has such wide reach when it comes to internet-based products and services. As one of the most valuable enterprises in the world, the stock has made for a great investment, rising 531% in the past decade. But before rushing to buy shares, investors should learn more about the business. Here are three things the smartest investors know about this top tech corporation. Alphabet is no stranger to strong financial gains. Revenue and diluted earnings per share both increased at compound annual rates of 19% between 2012 and 2022. This helps explain why the stock has performed so well. Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel