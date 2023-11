3 Things About Alphabet the Smartest Investors Know

Last year was a challenging one for Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ: GOOG) and its investors. The downturn sent the stock plunging to a multiyear low, ultimately shedding 41% of its value. What a difference a year makes, as the Google parent is up 50% so far this year as of this writing and just 12% off its peak.As a result of the economic uncertainty that remains, marketers are reluctant to ramp up spending, weighing on the digital advertising that makes up the bulk of Alphabet 's revenue. Despite those challenges, investors are focused on the opportunity presented by recent advances in artificial intelligence (AI) and what it means for the future. Here are three things the smartest investors know about Alphabet .Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel