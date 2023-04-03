3 Things About AMD That Smart Investors Know

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

As a leading semiconductor company, Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) has strong positions in multiple high-growth markets. The tech giant has collaborated with industry leaders such as Microsoft, Alphabet, Sony, and more, which has led it to play a crucial role in the cloud computing and console gaming markets.AMD's stock has soared roughly 50% year to date, rallying investors with positive quarterly results and its potential in artificial intelligence (AI). However, the company's shares remain down 9% year over year after an economically challenging 2022, which triggered steep declines in the PC market. As a result, now is an excellent time to consider investing in AMD stock and learn more about how the company is building the future. Here are three things about AMD that smart investors know.