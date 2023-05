3 Things About AMD That Smart Investors Know

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) stock has plunged nearly 10% since May 2, with the decline mainly driven by weak second-quarter 2023 guidance. The company posted first-quarter 2023 revenue of $5.4 billion, beating Wall Street expectations by $40 million. However, the positive results weren't enough to outshine underwhelming revenue projections for Q2. Despite near-term headwinds, AMD continues to be an attractive stock thanks to its prospects in data centers, artificial intelligence (AI), and specialized chips. As a result, a recent dip is a great time to learn more about this semiconductor company, which will likely see its stock soar over the long term. Here are three things about AMD that smart investors know. Continue reading