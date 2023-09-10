|
10.09.2023 17:15:00
3 Things About AMD That Smart Investors Know
Shares in Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) have soared 65% year to date as investors grow bullish over its prospects in artificial intelligence (AI). The company is one of the world's biggest chipmakers, supplying its hardware to countless businesses across tech.However, AMD hasn't had it easy in recent years. An economic downturn caused steep declines in the PC market, with dismal second-quarter earnings proving AMD is not out of the woods yet. Meanwhile, Nvidia's swift rise to the top of AI this year highlighted how far behind AMD has fallen in the industry.Despite recent challenges, AMD remains a prominent name in tech worth learning more about. The company's stock has risen 283% over the last five years, strengthening its outlook as it expands in AI.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
