|
10.10.2023 11:20:00
3 Things About AMD That Smart Investors Know
Macroeconomic headwinds triggered a stock market sell-off in 2022 that brought shares in many of the most valuable companies crashing down, with tech stocks some of the hardest hit. Enthusiasm around the launch of OpenAI's ChatGPT last November helped change all that, reigniting excitement for the tech sector. Wall Street got bullish about the growth potential for companies with connections to artificial intelligence (AI), prompting a recovery for several stocks. As a leading chipmaker, increased interest in AI helped send shares in Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) up 63% since Jan. 1. The company is still playing catch-up to rival Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA), which still controls about 90% of the AI chip market. AMD wants to change that and has big plans to expand its position in 2024 with the launch of new products. Meanwhile, AMD hasn't had the easiest year when it comes to other sectors it operates in, and it's trying to contend with steep declines in the PC market. Yet, its long-term prospects remain positive, making now an excellent time to learn more about this tech giant as a possible investment. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu AMD (Advanced Micro Devices) Inc.mehr Nachrichten
|
04.10.23
|Starker Wochentag in New York: NASDAQ 100 beendet die Sitzung mit Gewinnen (finanzen.at)
|
04.10.23
|Aufschläge in New York: S&P 500 beendet den Mittwochshandel in der Gewinnzone (finanzen.at)
|
04.10.23
|Starker Wochentag in New York: NASDAQ 100 notiert am Mittwochmittag im Plus (finanzen.at)
|
04.10.23
|S&P 500-Titel AMD (Advanced Micro Devices) -Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein frühes AMD (Advanced Micro Devices) -Investment abgeworfen (finanzen.at)
|
02.10.23
|NVIDIA-Aktie höher: Bisher keine offizielle Untersuchung zu NVIDIAs Dominanz bei KI-Chips eingeleitet (Reuters)
|
28.09.23
|Pluszeichen in New York: NASDAQ 100 notiert schlussendlich im Plus (finanzen.at)
|
28.09.23
|Börse New York: S&P 500 notiert schlussendlich im Plus (finanzen.at)
|
28.09.23
|Zuversicht in New York: S&P 500 präsentiert sich am Donnerstagnachmittag fester (finanzen.at)