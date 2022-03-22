3 Things About Amplitude Stock That Smart Investors Know

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Product innovation is beginning to lean even more heavily on first-party data from customers. Understanding and measuring consumer behavior are critical to the success of a product -- and when a business notices that consumers stop using their product at a certain point, it is probably a signal to refine that pain point. Without data, businesses would only see the end result, rather than the specific areas to fix. Amplitude (NASDAQ: AMPL) is a leading analytics solution that helps drive this product-led innovation. Share prices of the company have fallen a staggering 67% since its IPO in September 2021, making it appealing today. While Amplitude's price alone is not a reason to be interested in the company, its product and leadership certainly are. There are, however, at least three things that investors should know before diving in.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading