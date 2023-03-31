|
31.03.2023 15:00:00
3 Things About Apple That Smart Investors Know
Shares of Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) have a reputation for reliable growth, rising 279% in the last five years and 897% in the last decade. The company's stability stems from a powerful brand that has immense loyalty among consumers willing to pay a premium for its products and their interconnected ecosystem. Apple often faces scrutiny as the company with the largest market cap in the world at about $2.5 trillion. It regularly fields criticism for controversial moves from those who don't share the company's long-term vision. Most recently, it made headlines for its ventures into finance and mixed reality. While the stock's past performance makes it look like a sure thing, it's wise to be fully informed about a company before adding it to your portfolio. Here are three things about Apple that smart investors know. Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!