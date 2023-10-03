|
03.10.2023 11:57:00
3 Things About Apple That Smart Investors Know
Wall Street has slightly cooled on tech stocks in recent months, with the Nasdaq-100 Technology Sector down about 8% since Aug. 1. Excitement over expanding markets like artificial intelligence (AI) has cooled, while concerns over macroeconomic factors continue to grow. As a result, now is an excellent time to consider a long-term investment in a tech stock.Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) is an attractive option given its dominance in the consumer side of the market and growing venture in AI. The company has leading market shares in multiple product categories, and could have a winner with its recently launched iPhone 15. However, before you fill up on its stock, it's a good idea to get the most out of your investment by learning more about its business.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
