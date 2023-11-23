23.11.2023 12:05:00

3 Things About Apple That Smart Investors Know

As the world's most valuable company, with a market cap of $2.9 trillion, it's always a good idea to keep Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) on your radar. The tech giant has hit some roadblocks this year as macroeconomic headwinds curbed consumer spending and led to repeated declines in Apple's product sales.However, the consumer tech market is gradually showing signs of recovery. Meanwhile, the company's digital services business is rapidly expanding, outperforming all other segments in growth.Improving market conditions are promising for Apple's business as it heads into the new year, with now an excellent time to learn more about this company and potentially invest. So here are three things about Apple that smart investors know.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool

