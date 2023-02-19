|
19.02.2023 12:50:00
3 Things About BigBear.ai That Smart Investors Know
Just a few months ago, few investors were paying attention to BigBear.ai Holdings (NYSE: BBAI). For much of the past year, its market cap was below $250 million, and shares were down over 90% from their all-time high. In 2023, however, the company's market cap has swollen, and retail investors are taking an interest.There's nothing wrong with that, but cautious investors may wonder if eager BigBear.ai stock buyers have gotten ahead of themselves. It may require some self-reflection to determine whether any profits made this year on BigBear.ai stock were a function of skill or just luck, and with that, whether it's time for well-timed shareholders to take the money and run.It's no secret the popularity of OpenAI's conversational AI program, ChatGPT, has thrust practically anything and everything with a machine learning angle into the spotlight. Seeking a purer and more direct AI play than, say, Microsoft or Alphabet, some folks may be tempted to jump into the market with BigBear.ai stock.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!