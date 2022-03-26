|
26.03.2022 13:10:00
3 Things About BlackBerry That Smart Investors Know
BlackBerry (NYSE: BB) was once synonymous with smartphones. Its enterprise-oriented devices accounted for over 20% of the fragmented market's shipments in 2007, according to Gartner.But by 2016, the year BlackBerry finally stopped manufacturing its own devices and licensed its iconic brand to third-party smartphone makers, its market share had plunged to about 0%. Apple and Alphabet's Google had disrupted and split the market into a duopoly with their iPhones and Android devices, respectively, and BlackBerry was left out in the cold.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
