|
19.10.2023 15:53:00
3 Things About Bristol Myers Squibb That Smart Investors Know
Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE: BMY) shareholders have had a tough go of it lately, watching its shares fall more than 20% so far this year. As a result of the drop, the pharmaceutical stock trades for only 15 times earnings, and the yield on its dividend is now around 4%.However, there are solid reasons for the stock's decline. Bristol Myers reported six-month revenue of $22.5 billion, down 4% year over year, even as earnings per share (EPS) climbed 65% to $2.06 over the same period. The company also lowered guidance, saying it now expects full-year revenue to show a single-digit percentage drop from last year's $46.6 billion. At the same time, it expects full-year EPS of $3.72 to $4.02, up from $2.95 last year.So what should one make of these various currents coursing through the company's numbers? Here are three things about Bristol Myers Squibb that smart investors know.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!